Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. Its properties are mainly located in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, Mexico and Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of ASM stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $132.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 140.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,500,000. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.