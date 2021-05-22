Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Position Lessened by Ajo LP

Ajo LP decreased its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,415 shares during the period. Avis Budget Group comprises about 4.3% of Ajo LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ajo LP’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $8,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 57,467 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 192,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 109,990 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after purchasing an additional 35,092 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

NASDAQ:CAR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.11. 773,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,643. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.17. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $90.29.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $1.92. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,020.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

