Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.960-2.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 2.180-2.380 EPS.

Shares of AVA stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.97. The company had a trading volume of 282,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,809. Avista has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avista will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Sidoti restated a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.67.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $431,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 154,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,680,205.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $72,919.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,571.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

