AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €24.95 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.73 ($27.92).

EPA CS traded up €0.17 ($0.20) on Friday, reaching €22.55 ($26.52). 5,115,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €23.23 and a 200-day moving average price of €20.75. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

