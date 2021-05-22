AXPR (AXPR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.58 Million

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $10.57 million and $1.58 million worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AXPR has traded up 43.3% against the dollar. One AXPR coin can currently be bought for $0.0378 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AXPR alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00067611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00017014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $371.90 or 0.00996205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00096263 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.25 or 0.08232344 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling AXPR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AXPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AXPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.