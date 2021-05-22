Azuki Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. During the last week, Azuki has traded 56.1% lower against the dollar. One Azuki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000681 BTC on exchanges. Azuki has a market cap of $2.94 million and $11,118.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Azuki alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00061398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.67 or 0.00368191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.79 or 0.00193145 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003847 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.70 or 0.00878659 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.