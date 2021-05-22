B. Riley Boosts Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Price Target to $33.00

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DFIN. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, March 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.60.

DFIN traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $29.68. 128,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.24 million, a PE ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 2.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $35.20.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Corporate insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,056,000 after purchasing an additional 236,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 37,066 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $5,657,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 326,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

