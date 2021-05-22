B. Riley Weighs in on Crawford United Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CRAWA)

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Crawford United in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crawford United’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Crawford United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.
Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.58. Crawford United had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million.
Crawford United Company Profile
Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and internationally. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry.
