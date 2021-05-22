B. Riley Weighs in on Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share.

LULU has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

LULU stock opened at $313.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 73.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $321.96 and a 200-day moving average of $334.31. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $267.02 and a 12-month high of $399.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

