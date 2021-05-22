BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BA. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.41) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 614.75 ($8.03).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 519.80 ($6.79) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44. The firm has a market cap of £16.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 511.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 495.19. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 587.33 ($7.67).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

In related news, insider Jane Griffiths purchased 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45) per share, for a total transaction of £49,977.98 ($65,296.55). Also, insider Charles Woodburn sold 24,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total transaction of £121,355 ($158,551.08). In the last three months, insiders bought 10,204 shares of company stock worth $5,042,719.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.