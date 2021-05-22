BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAESY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $29.95.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.70. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 75.98%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $41,007,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,423,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,659,000 after purchasing an additional 136,683 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,285,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the first quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

