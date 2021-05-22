Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $295.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at HSBC from $374.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.17.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $189.53 on Thursday. Baidu has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The firm has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.15 and its 200-day moving average is $216.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. FMR LLC increased its position in Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Baidu by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Baidu by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in Baidu by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

