Banano Trading 38.5% Lower This Week (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 22nd. Banano has a market cap of $32.67 million and approximately $743,489.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00062101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.37 or 0.00372097 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00065262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003612 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,444,124 coins and its circulating supply is 1,244,917,779 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

