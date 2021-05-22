Bank of America Begins Coverage on Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SIGI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.75.

NASDAQ SIGI traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.52. The stock had a trading volume of 323,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,933. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $78.99.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $2,448,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 978,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,536,000 after acquiring an additional 37,864 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 175,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

