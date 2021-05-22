Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Lowered by Sound Shore Management Inc CT

Sound Shore Management Inc CT trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,333,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,437,593 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 3.8% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $128,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.40. 40,243,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,358,932. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.02.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

