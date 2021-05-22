Bank of Montreal Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.62. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2021 earnings at $8.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.81 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.69.

NYSE BMO opened at $102.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.09 and its 200 day moving average is $81.80. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $45.35 and a fifty-two week high of $103.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth about $559,182,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth about $558,908,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,128 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,434,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,902,000 after acquiring an additional 979,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,429,000 after acquiring an additional 922,927 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.8402 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.