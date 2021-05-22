Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given New C$136.00 Price Target at CIBC

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$122.00 to C$136.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$120.00 price target (up from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$124.08.

TSE:BMO opened at C$123.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$80.17 billion and a PE ratio of 15.08. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$63.62 and a 12 month high of C$124.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$116.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$103.49.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The firm had revenue of C$6.98 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 11.0237288 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

