Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 4,396 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $30,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $4,442,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

EL stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $296.75. 987,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,037. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $176.89 and a one year high of $318.34. The stock has a market cap of $107.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $8,171,827.92. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock valued at $618,854,807. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

