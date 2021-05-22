Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 1,349.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 510,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 474,995 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in OneMain were worth $27,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in OneMain by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of OneMain by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 8.0% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 7.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMF. Citigroup lifted their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

OMF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.49. 957,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,027. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

