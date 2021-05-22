Bank of Nova Scotia Has $205.70 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 17.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,114,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 233,574 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $205,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,842 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 765,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,306,000 after acquiring an additional 330,886 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $3,743,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

DIS traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.40. 8,105,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,702,733. The firm has a market cap of $313.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.44 and its 200 day moving average is $175.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $108.02 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

