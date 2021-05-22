Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 827,911 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 308.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,095,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 827,911 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.44% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $32,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,142. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.74. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $34.86. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.