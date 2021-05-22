BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.49

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.49 and traded as high as $10.72. BankFinancial shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 51,544 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BFIN. TheStreet cut BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $157.03 million, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.67.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). BankFinancial had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BankFinancial Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. BankFinancial’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of BankFinancial by 68.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankFinancial in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankFinancial in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. 59.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

