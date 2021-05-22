Barclays Boosts Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $104.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target increased by Barclays from $80.00 to $104.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LNG. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $83.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.60. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $84.98.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

