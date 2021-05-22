Barclays Boosts Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target to $37.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunoco from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sunoco from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.38.

SUN opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Sunoco has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $36.86.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.78) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 145.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in Sunoco by 4.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 43,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sunoco by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in Sunoco by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 33,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sunoco by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

