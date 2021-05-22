Barclays Raises The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $87.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $82.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.77% from the company’s previous close.

TJX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.48.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $67.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 111.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.63.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,759 shares of company stock worth $2,871,600. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342,126 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $870,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,718 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $544,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,603 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

