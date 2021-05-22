Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.31.

GOLD opened at $24.70 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.