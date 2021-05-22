Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €65.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BAS. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €77.73 ($91.45).

ETR:BAS traded up €0.20 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €67.84 ($79.81). 2,399,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a 12-month low of €44.50 ($52.35) and a 12-month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €70.21 and a 200-day moving average price of €66.26.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

