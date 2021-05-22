Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €79.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Basf presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €77.73 ($91.45).

Get Basf alerts:

BAS stock traded up €0.20 ($0.24) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €67.84 ($79.81). The company had a trading volume of 2,399,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €70.21 and a 200-day moving average price of €66.26. Basf has a 1 year low of €44.50 ($52.35) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -274.66.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.