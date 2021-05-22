Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT) Insider Acquires A$30,960.00 in Stock

Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT) insider Joycelyn Morton acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.29 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$30,960.00 ($22,114.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Beach Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

