Beacon Market Capitalization Achieves $2.81 Million (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Beacon has a total market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $2,031.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $1.58 or 0.00004193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00028162 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001002 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001623 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003243 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

