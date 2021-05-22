Beacon Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC)

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Beacon Securities in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark lowered their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.35 in a research note on Friday. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

CVE:STC opened at C$3.35 on Friday. Sangoma Technologies has a 1 year low of C$1.96 and a 1 year high of C$5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$444.29 million and a P/E ratio of 33.84.

In other Sangoma Technologies news, Director Yves Laliberte sold 9,697 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.58, for a total transaction of C$34,691.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,613 shares in the company, valued at C$317,013.01. Also, Senior Officer William Wignall bought 10,000 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,921,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,782,824.25.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

