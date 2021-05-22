Beam Global (BEEM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 24th. Analysts expect Beam Global to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 55.83%. On average, analysts expect Beam Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Beam Global stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,087. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average of $46.61. The stock has a market cap of $170.34 million and a PE ratio of -32.24. Beam Global has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $75.90.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Beam Global in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Beam Global in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Beam Global in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Beam Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $129,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,192.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

