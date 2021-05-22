Bell Bank Boosts Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Bell Bank increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAC. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 567,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,544,000 after buying an additional 21,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC stock traded up $7.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.25. 775,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,795. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $266.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.45.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.