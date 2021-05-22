Bell Bank Buys 1,061 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.0% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

VOO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $381.47. 3,567,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,142,268. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $380.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $269.50 and a 1-year high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

