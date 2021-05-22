Bell Bank Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Bell Bank raised its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. International Paper accounts for 0.7% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in International Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.53. 2,441,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,139. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.07. International Paper has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $64.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

