Bell Bank Increases Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Bell Bank raised its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 401.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIVE. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Five Below stock traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.07. The company had a trading volume of 445,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,341. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.61 and a 1 year high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

