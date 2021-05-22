Bellway (LON:BWY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,136.42

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,136.42 ($40.98) and traded as high as GBX 3,513 ($45.90). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 3,508 ($45.83), with a volume of 213,301 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,616 ($47.24).

The firm has a market cap of £4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,597.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 4.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Bellway’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

