Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $92,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bellwether Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $327.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,330,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,071,328. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.63. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $223.94 and a 12 month high of $342.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

