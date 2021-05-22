Berenberg Bank Increases Assura (LON:AGR) Price Target to GBX 80

Assura (LON:AGR) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Assura from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assura has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

AGR stock opened at GBX 73.40 ($0.96) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01. The firm has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 21.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.32. Assura has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 86.27 ($1.13).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.83%.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

