Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UBSFY. UBS Group upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Ubisoft Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ubisoft Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -713.00 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.50. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $21.34.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

