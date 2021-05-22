Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BYPLF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bodycote from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bodycote presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYPLF opened at $11.21 on Thursday. Bodycote has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

