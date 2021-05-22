Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives $68.93 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BERY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,116,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,689,780. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.39. 1,387,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,585. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

