BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $57.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BIGC. Wedbush reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded BigCommerce from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.12. 722,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,557. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $162.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.51.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $139,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,835.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $7,403,949.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,402.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock worth $112,050,618.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth $1,714,000. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 71,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 46,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 201,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,898,000 after purchasing an additional 93,025 shares in the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

