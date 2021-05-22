Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) to report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bilibili’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Bilibili reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bilibili.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BILI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.70.

Shares of Bilibili stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,185,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,254,933. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.84 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.25. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 85.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 106.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

