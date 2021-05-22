Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.00.

NYSE BHVN traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.15. 1,004,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,998. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.46.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.39) EPS. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2,139.7% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 92,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 88,521 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,345,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 50,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

