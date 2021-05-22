BioLife Solutions’ (BLFS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stephens raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

NASDAQ BLFS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.53. 211,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,238. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.35. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 213,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,089,086.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $34,069.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,905,597.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,365 shares of company stock valued at $8,159,900. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

