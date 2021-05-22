BitCoal (COAL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $117.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 23.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. In the last week, BitCoal has traded down 52.4% against the dollar. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $26,785.73 and $117.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.07 or 0.00679513 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About BitCoal

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.