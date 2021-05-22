BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded down 31.5% against the dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $73,928.27 and $41,965.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGuild PLAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000620 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.78 or 0.00506198 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00017291 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT (CRYPTO:PLAT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board . BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

