BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $115.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered BlackLine from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BlackLine from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.82.

BL stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.04. 669,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.78 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.66.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total value of $5,623,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,659 shares in the company, valued at $18,854,931.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 4,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $459,760.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 42,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,013 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,762 in the last 90 days. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 20.6% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,238,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

