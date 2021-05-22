Blackmoon 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.00 (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded down 23.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. In the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar. One Blackmoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blackmoon has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00066866 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $350.50 or 0.00945990 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00095457 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Blackmoon Profile

BMC is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 coins. Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmoon.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

Buying and Selling Blackmoon

